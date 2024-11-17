Telangana Man Arrested For Duping Indore Woman In ₹12 Lakh Cyber Fraud; Second Arrest In Ongoing Probe

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a man from Telangana in connection with duping people after digitally arresting them on the video calls by informing them that their documents were used illegally. The accused posing themselves as the officer from an international courier service and the officers of Mumbai police also duped a software developer of the city a few months ago. His accomplice from Rajasthan was arrested by the crime branch a few days ago. It was the second arrest in this case and the investigation is on to arrest their other accomplices.

According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, a software developer had lodged a complaint that she had received a call from unknown number on May 25 and the caller had posed himself as an officer from FedEx International Courier Company from Mumbai and he had informed the woman that a parcel in her name was booked on May 20 and it was cancelled by the customs on May 22. The parcel was sent using her Aadhaar Card and some suspicious things were found in the parcel.

When the woman said that she didn’t send any parcel, the caller had informed that the parcel was sent to Taiwan and the parcel contained 5 passports, 3 credit cards, about 200 grams of MDMA and a laptop. Then, the caller also confirmed her Aadhaar number to gain her trust. The woman was shocked that her Aadhaar details were known to the caller who then told her to lodge a complaint with the cybercrime department in Andheri in Mumbai. After that she had received another call from a person, who posed as an inspector from Mumbai and told her to reach Mumbai to lodge an FIR within four hours. The woman said that she was unable to reach Mumbai within four hours and then the accused made a video call to her on the pretext of verification.

He somehow received Rs 12.10 lakh from her after digitally arresting her. The woman was scared after the incident and told her father after two days. Later, she lodged a complaint with the crime branch. After registering a FIR, accused Anand Kumar, a resident of Jhalawar in Rajasthan was arrested a few days ago. After that the crime branch arrested another accused K Krishna Kumar, a resident of Cyberabad in Telangana. He allegedly informed the police that he and his gang had duped many people in Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana and MP. The crime branch has also blocked 111 bank accounts used for receiving money from fraud incidents. The crime branch officials informed that Rs 6 lakh that have been recovered would be returned to the woman.