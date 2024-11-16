 MP Updates: Anonymous Devotee Offers Garland Of US Dollar Notes At Mahakal Temple; Constable Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹4,500 Bribe In Ujjain
The garland was more than 3 feet long and it consisted of $1 notes, arranged in order with ‘Jai Shri Mahakal’ inscribed in between.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Unknown Devotee Offers Garland Of US Dollar Note At Mahakaleshwar Temple | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain’s famous Mahakaleshwar Temple received a heavy garland made of several US dollars notes on Saturday. 

The garland was more than 3 feet long and it consisted of $1 notes, arranged in order with ‘Jai Shri Mahakal’ inscribed in between. This unusual offering was made as a gesture of gratitude for the fulfilment of the devotee’s wishes.

The offering was accepted and later deposited into the temple’s donation box by the temple staff.

The administrator of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee Ganesh Kumar Dhakad, stated that the identity of the devotee remains unknown. The garland contained approximately 200 US dollar notes.

Such heartfelt gestures by devotees continue to showcase their deep faith and reverence for Lord Mahakal.

Police Constable Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹4,500 Bribe In Ujjain

Police Constable Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹4,500 Bribe In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police in Ujjain apprehended Head Constable Yogendra Sengar red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4,500 in front of the BirlaGram Nagda police station. The bribe was allegedly demanded on behalf of Sub-Inspector Anand Soni, the police confirmed on Saturday.

According to information, the complainant Brijesh Vishwakarma is a resident of K-67, Birla Gram Nagda. On Saturday, he reported that Sub-Inspector Anand Soni had demanded ₹4,500 to avoid taking action on a complaint filed against him. Acting on this complaint, the Lokayukta police set a trap.

The operation was led by Ujjain Lokayukta DSP Rajesh Pathak along with Sunil Chalan and their team. The accused is in police custody at present and investigations into the matter are underway.

