Teach ‘delayed gratification’, don’t label kids as ‘stubborn’: Paediatrician in parenting workshop held in Indore

Indore: When a child insists, it is not right not label them as ‘stubborn’, parents need to understand that children have not been taught a skill called ‘delayed gratification’. This was explained by paediatrician Dr Amit Bang to the group of parents, who had gathered for a parenting workshop in Gumashta Nagar.

During the workshop, a session was organised for parents to help them understand psychology, behaviour and emotions of a child. Another session was organised with children to guide them on how to handle emotions.

“Studies have shown that delayed gratification is one of the most effective personal traits of successful people, so we must develop it in ourselves and our children,” Bang said. He suggested that the best way to develop such a trait in children is allow them to take decisions.