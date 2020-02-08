Lone Muslim Indore BJP corporator Usman Patel quits party, alleges BJP is doing 'Politics of Hate'

Indore: In a major jolt to Bhartiya Janta Party, corporator Usman Patel resigned from all the party posts on Saturday to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register.

The lone Muslim corporator of the BJP in the party-ruled Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Saturday announced that he was resigning from the "changed" BJP, which he said is doing the "politics of hate" over the new citizenship law.

In a letter to the district BJP unit, Usman Patel, the corporator from the municipal ward number 38, wrote that he was resigning from all posts in the party with which he has been associated for last 40 years. Patel has posted a video of the announcement on social media. "I joined BJP 40 years ago after getting inspired by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The BJP has changed now. It is now doing the politics of hate," he said in the video clip.