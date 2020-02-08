Modi assures nation on CAA, lambasts Congress for ignoring NE

Guwahati: Assuring the countrymen, especially in Assam that there would be no infiltration of immigrants in the state following the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), PM Modi alleged that various governments at the Centre had ignored the interest of the Northeast people.

Addressing a mammoth gathering in Kokrajhar on Friday, PM Modi vehemently criticised the Congress, without naming it, and alleged the previous central governments never took the Northeast seriously. “The Northeastern states of the country have been a good milking cow for the respective governments at the Centre over the years. But nobody wanted to solve the problems and aspirations of people of the region. Now, the BJP government at the Centre has shown keen interest in hearing the grievances of people of the region,” Modi said, saying unlike previous occasions, there is no need for the people here to go to New Delhi to share their problems.

“Now, during the BJP government's tenure, the Government will be at your doorsteps to hear your grievances. I have asked all my ministers to visit the Northeast frequently. That's why one or the other ministers from the Centre visit the Northeast in 15 days. We want proper development of the region,” he said.

Lauding the effort of the former militants of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) to shun the path of violence, the PM appealed to the youths in other parts of the country, especially the Naxals, and those in Jammu and Kashmir, who still believe in arms culture, to follow the path of the NDFB militants to extend their help in nation building.

Stressing the need for protection of local language, social and cultural heritage of the state, Modi said the provisions of the Clause 6 of the historic Assam Accord will be thoroughly implemented once the expert panel submits its report.

Modi reached Kokrajhar by a special IAF helicopter after reaching Guwahati from New Delhi on Friday. A see of humanity welcomed the PM for taking initiative to sign the historic Bodo peace accord, signed in New Delhi recently. Thanking the crowd, PM Modi said, “Probably for the first time in history any Indian political leader has been blessed enough to appear before such a huge gathering of people. I must thank you all. History has been created today.”