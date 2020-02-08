Delhi Police files FIR against Chhota Shakeel for plotting to kill politicians, judicial figures

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against gangster Chhota Shakeel for allegedly plotting to kill influential politicians and judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states.

"It is submitted that from past some time inputs were received through a reliable source that underworld don Chhota Shakeel of D- Gang has tasked his operatives for executing targeted killing of influential political and judicial figures in Delhi and neighbouring states," read the FIR by Delhi Police Special Cell.