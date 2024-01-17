Target Set: Indore To Become Solar City In 11 Months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, which is determined to become a solar city, has now got a target. “We have set a very ambitious target of 11 months for ourselves,” principal secretary (energy) Sanjay Dubey told reporters after coming out of a high-level meeting aimed at making Indore a solar city. The meeting chaired by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav was attended by Dubey, Indore divisional commissioner Mal Singh, West Discom managing director Amit Tomar, collector Asheesh Singh, municipal commissioner Harshika Singh, Smart City CEO Divyank Singh, and others.

“We will ensure that about 25 to 30 thousand rooftop solar systems are installed in the next three months in the city. Thereafter, we will make sure that the solar city targets are met in the following months,” he said.

He also stated that they would ensure that all government buildings necessarily install solar systems. “The central government has already increased the subsidy and more financial rebate is likely to follow,” he said. Bhargav said that Indoreans have a habit of meeting the targets earlier than expected.

“The same will happen in solar city target case as well,” he added.

Bhargava said that Indore Municipal Corporation is working to install solar systems in all houses of 22 colonies in 22 zones in the first phase. “In the second phase, 85 colonies in 85 wards will be made fully solar colonies,” he added.

Solar panels to be installed on 1,400 govt buildings

West Discom MD Amit Tomar said that a comprehensive campaign will be conducted to connect the existing 25,000 electricity consumers with the rooftop solar net meter scheme in the next three months. He said that panels are to be installed on 1,400 government buildings in the city. Corporation commissioner Harshika Singh said that those installing solar systems on their rooftops will be given 6 per cent rebate in fees for building maps on plots of more than 1,500 square feet.