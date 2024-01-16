Indore: Div Commissioner Inspects Facilities At MY, Feels Satisfaction

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Mal Singh conducted a surprise inspection of the OPD of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Tuesday. He also inspected the construction of modular OT in the hospital and nine new counters being built in the OPD.

He expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness of the OPD and also took feedback from the patients about the same. “The government has decided to improve the facilities in the hospital for making it a model hospital of the state. There has been an increase in the facilities being provided in MY Hospital. I will continue to conduct surprise inspections of all hospitals to ensure proper facilities to the patients,” the commissioner said. Dean of the Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit and other officials were present.

City artist in Guinness Record for co-creative work

Anmol Mathur, an artist from Indore, has registered his name with several other artists from around the world in the Guinness World Record for the largest mosaic painting in history. Several artists from around the world co-created the artwork with the co-operation of United Nations and Human Rights. The record was attempted and registered in the Guinness World Records programme in Mexico.

Artists from countries like Panama, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Spain, Colombia, Chile, Cuba, Argentina, Italy, Peru, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Brazil, Guatemala and India took part in the event. India was included for the first time. Artists created the painting signifying women empowerment. In the picture, women are shown being put inside the bottle, depicting that they are facing hardships from freedom. It has also tried to spread the message of saving nature and recycling plastic. Mathur teaches art painting to school students.

Mathur is a fluid digital artist who has showcased various traditional arts of his country and also given a new identity to India abroad. Although art has a unique identity, it has different forms, Mathur has shown everyone in a mirror every aspect of reality as well as what is happening in the present day society.