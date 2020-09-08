Tainted VC RP Singh was elected as DAVV nominee in search panel

Indore: Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University vice-chancellor RP Singh , whose aide had been caught by ACB while accepting a bribe of Rs 2.2 lakh for granting affiliation has an Indore connection.

He was elected as nominee of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) executive council in VC search panel despite strong objection by the then officiating vice-chancellor Prof Ashutosh Mishra in 2015.

At that time, Singh was VC of Jai Narain Vyas University in Jodhpur.

Mishra had informed executive council that Singh had a tainted track record but the EC still nominated him in VC search panel.

After his nomination, a complaint was lodged by former executive council member Balkrishna Arora with Raj Bhawan against the election of Singh in VC search panel.

In his compliant Arora had revealed that Singh had previously held VC post at Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut and he was sacked by the then Chancellor of UP TV Rajeshwar Rao on finding him guilty of financial irregularities and corruption.

As newspapers published allegations levelled by Arora, Singh tendered resignation saying he could not be member in VC search panel due to personal reasons.