Swift Justice: Rapid Compensation For Minor Victim Under POCSO Act Ensured In MP's Barwani | File Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable display of swift justice, principal district and sessions judge Anand Kumar Tiwari ensured rapid assistance for a minor victim under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Just 48 hours after the incident in Sendhwa, judge Tiwari took suo motu cognizance of the case. Under the crime victim compensation scheme of 2015, managed by the state legal services authority in Jabalpur, compensation provisions exist for victims of sexual crimes against minors.

A district-level committee, chaired by the principal district and sessions judge and including the district magistrate, superintendent of police and secretary of the district legal services authority, was activated to facilitate the scheme's implementation. The committee promptly convened following the incident, resulting in compensation being awarded to the victim. This rapid response was made possible by the collaborative efforts of collector Dr Rahul Haridas Fating and SP Punit Gehlot.

Representative Image

Stray Bull Knocks Down 60-Yr-Old Woman To Death; Despite Campaigns, No End To Stray Cattle Menace

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old woman was knocked down by a stray bull in Tatanagar Street No 4 in Ratlam district and she died while being rushed to hospital on Saturday. The deceased, Shantabai Chauhan was sitting near a drain in front of her house on Friday evening when two bulls engaged in a fight.

Suddenly, one of the bulls went berserk and attacked her and threw her into the drain. Not only this, the bull ran over her, causing her severe internal injuries and a fractured leg. Her family members immediately admitted the injured woman to a private hospital where doctors demanded Rs 25,000 for treating a fractured leg.

Owing to limited funds, she was taken to the district hospital where her health deteriorated and doctors at the health facility declared her dead. The body was shifted to medical college for post-mortem. The deceased's husband Madanlal Chauhan claimed that the civic body's incomplete drain construction near the residential area causes commuting woes. He demanded an end to stray cattle menace and action against stray cattle owners.

Stray animal menace Accidents involving stray cattle on roads rise sharply, especially with a large number of stray animals moving freely within and outside the city limits. The possibility of more such incidents cannot be discounted as the authorities are yet to take concrete measures to end the menace. Despite the tall claims, the Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) and the administration have failed to do so as the drive to catch the animals was stopped within a few days after its launch. Residents have urged that drive should be carried out periodically to put an end toáthe menace and ensure safety.