MP: Rowdy Man Attacks Govt Doctor With Stones For Referring His Wife To Other Dept At Gwalior District Hospital

Victim Dr Dilip Rajoriya, Gwalior district hospital |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A government doctor sustained injuries after a rowdy patient, along with his aides, pelted stones on him at Gwalior district hospital on Saturday. Other doctors and nursing staff intervened to bring the situation under control.

Following which, the hospital staff, including the injured doctor, went to file a complaint at the Murar police station.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested two individuals. and an investigation is underway against two to three unidentified individuals.

According to reports, Dr. Dilip Rajoriya, a specialist in TB and chest diseases, was attending patients in the OPD when the young man brought his wife for medical examination. When Dr. Rajoriya advised him to go to the medicine department, he became angry and threatened him before leaving. Some time later, the man returned with his three to four aides and attacked Rajoriya, causing severe injuries to his head.

Upon receiving information about the incident, locals immediately apprehended two individuals on the spot.

Hospital officials, along with Dr Alok Purohit, IMOH, and Dr RK Rajoriya, CMHO, reached the spot, where Dr Dilip Rajoriya received medical attention.

The CMHO mentioned discussing the incident with the Collector and SP, emphasising the seriousness of such incidents occurring regularly at the district hospital. Additional SP Akhilesh Renwal stated that an FIR has been filed based on the doctors' complaint, and efforts are underway to apprehend all the culprits involved in the incident.