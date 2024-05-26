Sweltering Summer: Skin Diseases On Rise By 25%, Sunburn, Fungal Infection Adding To Woes | representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the summer at its peak, city-based doctors are witnessing a significant increase in skin-related ailments. Hospitals have reported a 25 to 30 per cent spike in patients suffering from various skin diseases and sunburn. Common summer ailments include heat strokes, dry skin, chapped lips, heat rashes, prickly heat, sunburns, and allergies have seen a rise and doctors claim that at least one person in every family is suffering from these issues.

Dr Rahul Nagar, consultant dermatologist, noted that dry skin and sunburn are the most frequent complaints among patients. Talking to the media, he also emphasised that fungal infection cases are at their peak this summer, affecting all age groups, particularly those who are often outdoors.

He advises the use of sunscreen and wearing loose, light-coloured cotton clothing to mitigate these skin issues. Similarly, Dr Sanjay Pancholi described the summer season as particularly challenging for skin health. He pointed out that extreme temperatures and humidity lead to increased sweating, which can block sweat glands and cause prickly heat or heat rash, along with frequent acne and skin redness. Dr Pancholi stressed the importance of protecting the skin from direct UV rays and consulting a doctor for any persistent skin problems.

Tips to prevent skin diseases

1 Sunscreen: Regular application to prevent sunburn and UV damage

2 Clothing: Wearing loose, light-coloured cotton clothes to reduce heat retention and sweating

3 Hydration: Keeping the body hydrated to maintain skin moisture and overall health

4 Hygiene: Maintaining proper hygiene to prevent bacterial and fungal infections

5 Medical Consultation: Seeking immediate medical advice for persistent or severe skin conditions