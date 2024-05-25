MP Weather Update: Nautapa Begins; Ashoknagar, Guna & Neemuch Declared Hotspots

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The scorching heatwaves continue to grill the state as Nautapa begins on Saturday.

The highest temperature was recorded in Ratlam at 46.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, while Khargone, Khandwa, and Dhar sweltered at 45 degrees Celsius. Bhopal sizzled at 43.2 degrees Celsius. In a bid to provide relief to travelers, the municipal corporation in Sagar installed water sprinklers along the main roads at a cost of 3.50 crores. The weather department has issued a heatwave alert for 10 cities for the next five days.

Red Alert In Hotspot Areas:

On May 25, a red alert has been issued for Ashoknagar, Guna, and Neemuch due to the extreme heat. The weather department has expressed concerns about severe heat for the next nine days due to the onset of summer. Meanwhile, orange alerts have been issued for Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur, indicating the continuation of intense heat.

Rain Alerts for Relief:

In addition, alerts for rain have been issued for Betul, Sidhi, Singrauli, Rewa, Chhindwara, Maihar, Balaghat, Khargone, Dewas, Mandsaur, and Neemuch. Temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming days across the state.