Panchayat Season 3: Real Vs Reel Life Of Famous Phulera Village

By: Yash Ahuja | May 24, 2024
Jitendra Kumar starrer Panchayat's Season 3 is about to drop and here is all you need to know about the real life of Phulera Village!
Panchayat is regarded as one of the most viewed and loved Indian web show. The series embedded in a rural setup, exhibits the simple yet dramatic lives of villagers. Its well-built characters adds punch & depth to the storyline.
Panchayat follows a story of a young man who shifts to the Gram Panchayat Phulera, UP. There is a genuine village called Phulera in Uttar Pradesh, however it was not used for filming the web series.
Madhya Pradesh's Mahodiya village in the district of Sehore was chosen as the shooting location for the show. The first two seasons & the upcoming third edition have been filmed here.
The famous water reservoir you see in the end of the first season is a real life water reservoir in the village of Mahodiya, Madhya Pradesh. Unfortunately, in real life too, the village is reeling under water crisis.
Water scarcity has gripped the village of Mahodiya along with a dozen other villages of Sehore. Speaking to FPJ, Mahodiya's Sarpanch Rodmal, told that the residents of the village have to order a water tanker a night before to tackle the drinking needs.
But, there is always a silver lining! The shooting of the web series and the popularity it gained helped the village in more than one way.
The Gram Panchayat office shown in the web series is the real life office of the Gram Panchayat in Mahodiya. According to the Sarpanch, the Panchayat team renovated the worn down Gram Panchayat Office and and maintained it throughout. He was sitting in the same office while talking to FPJ!
Unemployment is a major issue all over the country. The Panchayat team contributed its bit to resolve the issue. They hired villagers from Mahodiya for most of the shoot work, thus, giving them temporary employment.
