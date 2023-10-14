From Gullak To Panchayat, 5 Hit Web Series Shot In Madhya Pradesh

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
The showbiz industry has made Madhya Pradesh a top destination for film shoots due to a variety of picturesque sites, diverse travel options, and flexible government policies.
1. The famous web series titled ‘Panchayat’ is shot in MP's Sehore. Exhibiting simple village lifestyle and the working of gram panchayats in a humorous way. The show gained much popularity across age-groups and is soon to come up with season 3. The series revolves around the village Phulera in UP, however it shot in MP.
2. Gullak-- shot in Bhopal is a show every middle-class family can relate to! So far, the show has 3 seasons.
3. The series Maharani 2 was shot across Bhopal, Hoshangabad, and Jammu & Kashmir. The political drama stars Huma Qureshi as the protagonist along with Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq.
4. The series 'A Suitable Boy' is filmed in MP's Maheshwar, apart from Lucknow, and Kanpur. It is a vast, panoramic tale charting the fortunes of four large families and exploring India and its rich and varied culture at a crucial point in its history.
5. Highly famous among youngsters, Aashram's season-3 is shot at various locations in Bhopal. Property shown as Baba Nirala’s (played by Bobby Deol) residence in the series, is luxury Noor-Us-Sabah Palace of Bhopal.
Popular destinations like Orchha, Mandu, Maheshwar, Ujjain and Chanderi and unexplored areas surrounding Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Raisen and Sehore have become favourite shootings spots for film-makers.
