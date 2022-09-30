Swachh Survekshan-2022 results today; can Indore hit a six?

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Once again, Indoreans are keeping their fingers crossed as results of Swachh Survekshan-2022 are going to be declared in presence of President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Saturday.

Indore has been clinching the cleanest city tag for the last five years in a row. Can it do it for the sixth time?

“We are confident of securing cleanest city title once again,” said Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

His confidence originates from works done by the civic body on the cleanliness front.

Bhargav, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal and health in-charge Ashwin Shukla and some others will attend the award ceremony.

While Pal was in Delhi for the last three days, Bhargav reached the national capital in the night.

The announcement of the results of Swachh Survekshan 2021 and the award distribution programme will be broadcast live at 14 places in the city on Saturday.

LED screens have been put up at Rajwada, Ranjit Hanuman, Palasia Square Selfie Point, Malwa Mill Square, Meghdoot Garden, Khajrana Temple premises, Bada Ganpati Square, Bhanwarkuan Square, Regal Square, Marimata Square, Radisson Square, near Teen Puliya (Pardashipura) and Chhapan Dukan.

Besides, garba mandals in the city will play Indore’s ‘celebratory cleanliness song’ for girls to dance when the city bags the award.

By Saturday night, the officers will return with the award. The trophy will be brought in a procession from the airport to Rajwada via Bada Ganpati temple.

CITY’S STRONG POINTS

Built Asia’s biggest 500 TPD plant for converting waste into biogas.

Only city in the country that segregates six types of waste at source.

Only city working to improve air quality.

Five zero waste creating wards in the city.

Achieved target of garbage fee collection.

Backlanes of houses are beautified.

Developed 4R gardens

“We are confident of winning once again,” Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.