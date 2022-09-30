e-Paper Get App
Indore: Gokulotsavji Maharaj’s book release event in Delhi

The book is based on the life, contribution and self-composed Bandishes of Gokulotsavji Maharaj. Minister of state for external affairs and culture Meenakshi Lekhi will be chief guest on the occasion.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Padma Bhushan Acharya Gokulotsavji Maharaj |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A book on Padma Bhushan Acharya Gokulotsavji Maharaj, an internationally renowned classical musician, titled ‘Shastriya Sangeet Ke Surya Acharya Gokulotsavji Maharaj (Nav Srajan, Asadharan Atti Vishisht Yogdan Evam Rachnaye)—Dutiya Bhag’ would be launched at Amaltas Theatre in New Delhi on October 4.

The book is based on the life, contribution and self-composed Bandishes of Gokulotsavji Maharaj. Minister of state for external affairs and culture Meenakshi Lekhi will be chief guest on the occasion.

The book release will be followed by a Hindustani vocal recital by Gokulotsavji Maharaj and Acharya Dr Vrajotsavji Maharaj.The programme will also showcase a documentary film based on Gokulotsavji Maharaj's life and contribution, which has been produced by Prasar Bharti, Doordarshan Kendra.

article-image

