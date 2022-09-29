Indore: Bajrang Dal acts against youths teasing girls in garba pandals

Garba in full swing | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bajrang Dal activists claimed to have caught at least eight people from the minority community who entered Garba pandals by concealing their identity and allegedly teased girls in the pandals.

Bajrang Dal city coordinator Tannu Sharma said their activists are trying to weed out anti-socials from the garba pandals.

He said on Wednesday, they caught a youth, resident of Raoji Bazaar, who was teasing girls in a pandal. The youth gave his name as Sandeep, while his real name was Imran. Activists handed him over to the police.

Similarly on Tuesday, the activists caught two youths from a pandal in Dwarkapuri area and five youths from a pandal in Pandrinath area. The Bajrang Dal demanded strict action against such people.