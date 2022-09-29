Indore: CM’s Janseva drive; survey of beneficiaries completed

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The door-to-door survey work of potential beneficiaries of government schemes has almost been completed in the district. On the basis of the survey, the beneficiaries will be selected and the benefit of these schemes would be reached to them by organising special champs from October 6.

Collector Manish Singh held a meeting here on Thursday to review the progress of the first phase of the survey and preparations for the second phase. Under the chief minister’s Janseva campaign, which started on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the district. Singh held the meeting of the officers of the departments concerned here. This campaign, based on development activities, will continue till 31 October.

Additional collector Pawan Jain, Abhay Bedekar, Ajay Dev Sharma, chief executive officer of the district panchayat Vandana Sharma, additional collector Rajesh Rathore and officers of all other departments concerned were present at the meeting.

It was informed at the meeting that, under the chief minister’s Janseva campaign, the work of a door-to-door survey of potential beneficiaries had been almost completed in the first phase to provide the benefits of various government schemes to all eligible beneficiaries. Information on the selected beneficiaries is being entered on the portal. In the next phase, the selected beneficiaries will be benefited by organising camps in all the villages and wards of the district. This camp is proposed to be organised after October 6.

Singh directed that the survey of all the houses should be completed as early as possible. No house should be left out in the survey. He also directed that all the applications received should be registered on the portal. Each issue should be dealt with seriously and sensitively. No eligible beneficiary should be deprived of the benefit. Action will be taken in case of negligence and apathy.