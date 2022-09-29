Indore: Official duped of Rs 5L, cops reverse transaction

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Cyber Cell, on Thursday, reversed a transaction of Rs 5 lakh of an assistant manager of a private company who had been duped by an unidentified person who used phishing on the pretext of KYC update.

SP (state Cyber ​​Cell, Indore) Jitendra Singh said that, on September 14, a complaint was received by the police from the assistant manager saying that he had received a text message on his mobile number asking him to update the KYC of his bank account. Assuming the message to be authentic, the victim clicked on the link of the message, on which a fake page resembling an official website of a bank opened into which he logged in with his ID and his Internet banking credentials. A few minutes after he had logged into the website, the victim received a message that an amount of Rs 5 lakh had been debited from his bank account.

“In view of the seriousness of the complaint, information about the unauthorised transaction was compiled after scanning the person’s bank statements. The fraudster had purchased digital gold online with the fraudulent amount,” said SP Singh.

By coordinating with the bank's officials, the police stopped the transaction process and the debited amount got reversed.

Police advisory for public

Make a complaint as soon as you get information about a financial fraud.

Never open any suspicious KYC update, Aadhaar, PAN card linking message.

On receiving any message regarding the bank authentication process, confirm the information with the bank officials concerned.

Do not install remote apps like TeamViewer, Any Desk, Quick Support under influence of anyone unknown.

Never follow the instructions given by an unknown person on a phone call.

Do not share any of your financial or personal information on social media.