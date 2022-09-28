Indore: On International Senior Citizens Day on October 1, seven centenarians to be feted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

To mark senior citizen’s day on 1st of October, 7 voters who are above 100 years old will be felicitated, following orders of the chief electoral officer, Madhya Pradesh.

A committee has been formed where collector and district election officer Manish Singh is the chairman, additional collector Abhay Bedekar, joint collector and deputy district election officer Pratul Sinha, joint collector and electoral registration officer of Assembly constituency Indore-1 Munish Singh Sikarwar, deputy collector and electoral registration officer of Assembly constituency Indore-3, Anshul Khare, deputy collector and electoral registration officer of Assembly constituency Indore-4, Akshay Markam, joint collector and election officer of Assembly constituency Indore-5, Vijay Mandloi, will be a member of the committee.

The award ceremony will be organized at the district level in NIC room at collector’s office. The duty of the officers has also been fixed to bring all these voters to the venue and drop them back home after the ceremony.