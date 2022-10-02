Swachh Survekshan 2022: Pithampur leaps 20 places in national and 6 in state rankings in one year

Representative Photo |

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Pithampur Municipal Council has made remarkable progress in the Swachh survekshan rankings this year. In the 2022 awards announced on Saturday by the Union Urban Development Ministry, it secured 6th position in the state and 22nd at the national level in the category of municipal areas between one to 10 lakh. Last year it was ranked 12th in the state and 42nd in the country.

Under the leadership of Pithampur Municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena, the civic body has taken a number of initiatives like the treatment of waste generated from homes, commercial establishments and factories by segregating the waste. It has become the first municipality in the state to have a faecal sludge treatment (FST) plant.

Pithampur Municipality has been successfully converting the single-use plastic sheets collected at the trenching ground into plastic briquettes for sale and making compost from wet waste.

Public toilets have been built on a large-scale in the town and jute bags have been distributed to reduce the use of plastic bags. Beautification work of gardens and public places and the development of squares is an ongoing process and workshops on cleanliness have been held to bring awareness among school children. A big role in the leap in ranking has also been played by the use of private agencies to get feedback on cleanliness from citizens and updating online.

Municipal president Kavita Sanjay Vaishnav congratulated the residents of the town for this achievement and also praised municipal CMO Dr Madhu Saxena and all the officers, staff and sanitation workers.

Health officer BS Mehte, health inspector Rupesh Surya and Prem Chauhan said that residents of the town are the biggest contributors to the cleanliness of the town and without their cooperation, this achievement would not have been possible.