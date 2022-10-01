Pithampur: Divyangjans get disability certificates, pension

Pithampur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Chief Minister's public service campaign being run in Madhya Pradesh, under the guidance of district collector Dr Pankaj Jain, under the guidance of Pithampur SDM Roshni Patidar, under public service campaign, more than 20 people-friendly schemes, revenue and municipal employees and officers came to know the ground reality.

To such handicapped and widowed women who have been deprived of the scheme of the government so far in the services. Till now no pension was being received, out of them 25 Divyangjans of Pithampur urban area, who were not getting disability pension benefits from the municipality under the scheme of the government due to lack of certificate of disability, Pithampur SDM Roshni Patidar and tehsildar Pratap Agasya and due to the special initiative of municipality CMO Dr Madhu Saxena, not only 25 persons with disabilities have been provided by the Medical Board of CMHO Office, Dhar.

Certificates have been made, but 25 Divyangjans are being given pension by Pithampur municipality and about 40 widowed women are getting benefits in many other schemes besides widow pension. SDM Patidar, by establishing better coordination with the industrialists, provided 9 digital X-ray machines in the district, furniture, sheds, computers, beds etc. in various schools, hospitals and Anganwadis in the district from CSR funds, but by the SRF Limited Company of Pithampur in Pithampur tehsil.

The community health centre of the tribal area Nalchha was adopted, under which all the facilities were provided to the patients. Similarly, development works are going on in Pithampur's community hospitals, schools, hostels, Anganwadis, etc. It is to be known that industrialists have also got a lot of relief due to the establishment of SDM and tehsil office, while banning cases of all the three police stations of Pithampur and bail cases of accused of 151 sections, etc.

SDM Roshni Patidar said that under the public service campaign, there is no distribution of regular materials from ration shops in Sagore Pithampur area, mid-day meal in school and Anganwadi is not available as per rules, for the problem of the workers of Pithampur due to the absence of labour officer in Pithampur. With the problems being faced, Pithampur's pollution department has received complaints of pollution-related problems due to neglect, on which they will try to solve that problem quickly by informing the collector.