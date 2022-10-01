Indore: 5-day Navratri festival begins for Bengalis

Members of Shri Bengali Samaj Swarnakar Samiti with idol of Goddess Durga and her four children. | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day Navratri festival of the Bengali community started from Friday evening.

The idols Maa Durga, Maa Lakshmi, Maa Saraswati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya were brought with great pomp to the pandal by Shri Bengali Samaj Swarnakar Samiti.

The procession started from Palhar Nagar square and reached Bagherwal Dharamshala via Dakshineswar Mahakali temple complex in Patel Nagar, where the idols were placed.

Vishwajeet and Abhijit of the committee said our celebrations have started on Friday. They said that various cultural programmes, including dhunuchi dance will be held during the course of the next few days.

