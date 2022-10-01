Indore: Farmers given tips on how to earn more

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers cultivating fruits, vegetables and other horticulture crops were taught how to maximise production, reduce cost and market the output at higher prices, at a three-day divisional-level farmers’ training programme that concluded on Friday.

In this training programme, which was conducted at Regional Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Training Centre in the city, the farmers were informed about advanced methods of cultivation of garlic, onion, chilli, their storage, processing and marketing, including exports.

This training programme was organised by the horticulture and food processing department. On the last day of training, Ravindra Pastor, a retired senior IAS officer, was present as chief guest and keynote speaker. Prateek Sonwalkar, joint commissioner, delivering the welcome address gave detailed information about the three-day training programme. Joint director (Horticulture department) DR Jatav briefed about the importance of the scheme. Additional SP Amarendra Singh gave guidance to the farmers on modern farming. The farmers were apprised about grading, storage and marketing of onion and garlic by Mukesh Somani, a progressive farmer of the district.

Delivering the key-note address, Pastor first asked the farmers to spell out their problems and then he told them the ways to solve their problems. He also advised the farmers to form Farmer Producer Company. He told the farmers that agriculture should be done as a business. He advised farmers to plant the same crops of the same species, use the same medicine, fertiliser etc., so that their expenditure comes down. Farmers can become self-reliant by selling large quantities of their produce through their own producers’ group.

