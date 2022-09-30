Indore: Car showroom manager held for embezzlement of Rs 54L

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The manager of car dealer Rukmani Motors, Akshay Jaiswal, was arrested for embezzling Rs 54 lakh from the company, police said on Friday.

He is the second person to be arrested in this case. Earlier, the company’s accountant Rajesh had been arrested.

Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji said they used to take money from the customers in the name of booking and deposit the amount in their personal account, instead of the company’s account. Then they used to deposit some of the amount they received in the company’s account. However, they made fake entries in the company’s ledger saying that the entire amount has been received.

When the company officials checked the company account, they found Rs 54 lakh less in the account. Later, a police complaint was lodged by a company officer. The police registered a case against the accused and they were arrested. TI Kaji said that accused Akshay is on police remand till Saturday and he is being questioned further.