Swachh Bharat Cleaned Terrorism, Congress Ideology, Naxalism: Bhargav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘The ideaology of Swachh Bharat not only cleaned the nation but also cleaned the Congress ideological waste, terrorism and Naxalism from the nation. Also, G20 India is increasing its credibility,’ Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said on Sunday while addressing a BJP National Convention held in New Delhi in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. Speaking on the topic ‘BJP country's hope, opposition's frustration (BJP Desh Ki Aasha aur Vipaksh ki hatasha)’ in the national convention mayor Bhargav said, ‘Through G20, we will improve our credibility in the world.

The way India is progressing in the world, BJP is seen as the hope of not only the country but also the world’s, hence the word duniya should be added in the topic. Secondly, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister for the first time and before taking oath, he made a pledge to the entire country at Ganga Ghat to make a clean India. ‘I am happy that the world's largest cleanliness survey has been conducted in India. In just 9 years, the survey which began with 73 cities has been established in 4,077 cities,’ Bhargav said. Swachh Bharat not only made the country clean but also helped in cleaning the ideology of Congress.