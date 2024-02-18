Indore: Three Kill Themselves By Hanging In A Single Day

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old employee of a private bank committed suicide by hanging at his place in the Hira Nagar police station area on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment in the city and a surgery was performed on him recently. He hanged himself after sending his family to Khajrana temple. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Arpit Mishra, a resident of Satna who had come to the city recently for treatment. He was admitted to a city hospital for treatment of piles on February 9 and was discharged on 14. The hospital’s doctor had told him to come for a checkup after a few days so he rented a place in Meghdoot Nagar and was staying with his parents and wife. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Nursing student hangs self

A 26-year-old second-year student of nursing in a city’s college committed suicide by hanging at his place in Azad Nagar police station area on Saturday. The reason behind his extreme decision could not be established so far. He did not go to the college on the day of the incident. The deceased was identified as Pradeep Patodiya, a resident of Shajapur district and was staying on rent in Musakhedi. He was living with his cousin who went to the library and when he returned to the room, he found Pradeep hanging. He had talked to his brother that day and was normal on the call. The family members are unaware of why he committed suicide. The police initiated a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Patient at rehab centre hangs self

A 45-year-old man who was admitted to a city’s rehabilitation centre committed suicide by hanging himself in Bhanwarkuan police station area on Saturday. He hanged himself in the bathroom of the centre with the blanket border fabric around 3 pm. When he did not come outside the bathroom even after 10 minutes, the officials entered the bathroom after breaking the door and found him hanging. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Santosh Patidar, a resident of Mhow. He was addicted to liquor and was admitted to the rehab centre in December. The rehab centre’s manager Praveen Shrivastav said that Santosh had tried to commit suicide earlier too. He was diagnosed with tuberculosis and diabetes. The police initiated an investigation and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.