Surge In Dengue, Chikungunya & Viral Fever Cases In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the monsoon season comes to an end, the city is witnessing an alarming increase in mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue, chikungunya, and viral fever. Government and private hospitals are reporting a sharp rise in patients suffering from viral fever, with chikungunya spreading rapidly alongside dengue.

As per health department records, dengue cases have crossed 400 mark (405 exact) with nine new cases found positive on Thursday while 20 confirmed cases of chikungunya have been recorded in the last 15 days alone, the highest number since 2017.

However, private hospitals are seeing even higher numbers, with one in every five patients showing symptoms of chikungunya. The total number of dengue cases this year is 405, including 238 men and 167 women. The latest cases include four men and five women, four of whom are under the age of 18.

Chikungunya symptoms and spread

Chikungunya is characterised by severe joint pain, high fever, headache, nausea, fatigue, and red spots on the skin. Like dengue, it is spread through the bite of the Aedesaegypti mosquito. The virus not only causes low platelet counts but also leads to stiffness in the joints, which can persist for up to ten days after the fever subsides.

Hospitals overwhelmed

The city's largest government hospital, MY Hospital, is dealing with a daily influx of over 400 new patients in its medicine department, many of whom are seeking treatment for viral fever and other mosquito-borne diseases. Patients from both Indore and surrounding regions are contributing to the surge.

Preventive Measures

Authorities are intensifying efforts to combat the mosquito menace through a combination of larval surveys and fogging operations, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation. Health experts emphasize the importance of early medical consultation and taking precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

- Keep your surroundings clean and free from stagnant water. - Wear long-sleeved clothing.

- Sleep under mosquito nets. - Use insect repellents regularly.

Remain vigilant about symptoms

“Citizens should remain vigilant and should not ignore any symptoms. This is the highest number of chikungunya cases since 2017. Consult a doctor if you notice any signs, and take all necessary precautions to protect yourself from mosquito bites," Dr Daulat Patel, District Malaria Officer