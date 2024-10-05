 Indore: Student Dies During Treatment, Another’s Condition Critical After Getting Hit By Speeding Truck
HomeIndoreIndore: Student Dies During Treatment, Another’s Condition Critical After Getting Hit By Speeding Truck

Two of them sustained severe head injuries, resulting in the death of one during treatment on Friday morning while one who had suffered minor injuries recovered after the treatment.

Updated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 01:40 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student died during treatment on Friday while another’s condition is critical after they were struck by a speeding truck.

On Monday night around 1 am, three students met with an accident under Tejaji Nagar police station jurisdiction when they were on their way to drop off one of them in the LIG area.

Two of them sustained severe head injuries, resulting in the death of one during treatment on Friday morning while one who had suffered minor injuries recovered after the treatment. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Priyanshu.

Priyanshu and Ayush sustained severe head injuries while Om sustained minor injuries in hands and legs. Ayush’s condition is said to be critical. Priyanshu was pursuing a diploma from a private university, Ayush is a student of BSc at a college and Om is studying in a private coaching institute.  

