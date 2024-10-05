Indore: Student Dies During Treatment, Another’s Condition Critical After Getting Hit By Speeding Truck

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student died during treatment on Friday while another’s condition is critical after they were struck by a speeding truck.

On Monday night around 1 am, three students met with an accident under Tejaji Nagar police station jurisdiction when they were on their way to drop off one of them in the LIG area.

Two of them sustained severe head injuries, resulting in the death of one during treatment on Friday morning while one who had suffered minor injuries recovered after the treatment. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Priyanshu.

Priyanshu’s family members said that Ayush had come to Priyanshu’s place for the first time. Both Priyanshu and Om are staying in the Bhanwarkuan area. Priyanshu was riding his bike with Ayush and Om to drop off Ayush near the LIG area when their bike was struck by a truck.

Priyanshu and Ayush sustained severe head injuries while Om sustained minor injuries in hands and legs. Ayush’s condition is said to be critical. Priyanshu was pursuing a diploma from a private university, Ayush is a student of BSc at a college and Om is studying in a private coaching institute.