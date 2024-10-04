 CM Mohan Yadav Urges Students To Pursue Holistic Development At VIT Bhopal Convocation, Inaugurates New Hostels (WATCH)
CM Mohan Yadav Urges Students To Pursue Holistic Development At VIT Bhopal Convocation, Inaugurates New Hostels (WATCH)

CM Yadav awarded degrees and medals to meritorious students

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
CM Mohan Yadav at VIT Bhopal Convocation | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the fifth annual convocation of VIT Bhopal University in Sehore on Friday and appealed students to move forward in their lives by connecting everyone along with education and working dedicatedly for their family, society and country.

CM Yadav awarded degrees and medals to meritorious students and also inaugurated the newly built girls and boys hostels of the University on the occasion.

Addressing the event, CM Yadav said, "The convocation ceremony is an important milestone in the life of students. Those who are limited to the curriculum can be called teachers, but those who focus on the overall personality development of the student are respectfully addressed as Guru. Universities provide the necessary environment, facilities and guidance for the overall personality development of students. Therefore, the Vice Chancellor of the state's university has been given the address of Kulguru, which is in accordance with Indian tradition."

"Students should move forward by connecting everyone in their life along with education and working dedicatedly for their family, society and country. It is a matter of good fortune that the students from different parts of the country studying in the institute are connected with Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav said. The enthusiastic environment of educational institutions and the dignity of the convocation instil self-confidence in the students, the CM said.

The chief minister further extended blessings to all the students and wished for their bright future ahead.

