Summer Schedule: Six new flights from Indore

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Air passengers are going to get 6 new flights from Indore airport under the Summer Schedule which starts on March 26. Flights will be rolled-out for new destinations - Shirdi and Udaipur, while there will be an additional flight each for Lucknow and Ahmedabad. These four flights will be operated by IndiGo. The new flights to Goa and New Delhi will be launched by Alliance Air.

Directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) releases operation of flights twice in a year - Summer and Winter Schedule. The Summer Schedule is going to start on March 26, which runs till October 26.

Sameer Kulkarni, station manager of public sector airline Alliance Air, informed that the airline is going to start flight to Goa twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays from March 26. As the Indore-Goa-Indore flight’s route will start from New Delhi and go back to New Delhi, the city is going to get additional flight for New Delhi in 2 days on Thursdays and Sundays. Flight 9I-627 New Delhi-Indore will depart from New Delhi at 14.30 hours and arrive in the city at 16.15 hours. Flight 9I-627 Indore-Goa will depart from the city at 18.05 hours and reach Goa at 19.50 hours. Flight 9I-628 Goa-Indore will depart from Goa at 20.15 hours and reach to the city at 22.10 hours. Flight 9I-628 Indore-Delhi will depart from the city at 22.40 hours. Alliance Air has also made certain changes in the arrival and departure timings of its already operating Indore-Gwalior flight.

IndiGo is also going to resume the flight connectivity for Udaipur and Shirdi again from March 26. Both the flights will be operated daily. The airline is also rolling out one additional flight for Ahmedabad and Lucknow on the same date. Official sources said that IndiGo, which used to operate the flights on Shirdi and Udaipur sectors earlier also, is deploying 72 seater ATR aircraft on both the sectors. As per the schedule Indore-Shirdi flight 6E 7439 will depart from the city at 12:25 hours and will land at Shirdi airport at 14:00 hours. In return, the flight 6E 7422 will depart from Shirdi at 15:25 hours and arrive to the city at 17:00 hours.

The flight 6E 7424 Indore-Udaipur will depart from the city at 17:20 hours and reach Udaipur at 18:20 hours. In return, the flight 6E 7438 Udaipur-Indore will depart from Udaipur at 18:40 hours and land at the city airport at 19:50 hours.