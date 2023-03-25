Indore: Girls to take away most of medals at DAVV convocation 

A girl student clad in convocation dress takes a selfies as other women toppers pose for a group photo with DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain during rehearsal for ceremony on Friday | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the tradition, girl students of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and its affiliated colleges once again outnumbered their male counterparts in the medal race. The fairer sex have secured as many as 66 gold and 6 silver medals, while male students have had to settle for 25 gold and four silver medals. There are a total of 207 medals.

The medal would be given during the convocation at the university auditorium on Wednesday.

Governor and Chancellor Mangubhai Patel will preside over the ceremony, while higher education minister Mohan Yadav will be the chief guest. All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman TG Sitharam will be the guest of honour.

For the past many years, girls have bagged more medals than boys at DAVV convocations.

Convocation dress code

Chancellor, VC, registrar, and guests on dais: Off-white jacket and golden uttariya & Malvi topi

Executive council members: Yellowish-cream jacket, maroon uttariya & Malvi topi

Deans of different faculties: Yellowish-cream jacket, royal blue uttariya & Malvi topi

Academic council members: Yellowish-cream jacket, grey uttariya & Malvi topi

Senate members: Yellowish-cream jacket, grey uttariya & Malvi topi

PhD and MPhil students: Golden-brown jacket, cream uttariya & Malvi topi

Post-graduate students: Golden-brown jacket, lemon yellow uttariya & Malvi topi

Undergraduate students: Golden-brown jacket, orange uttariya & Malvi topi