Indore: Girls to take away most of medals at DAVV convocation 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the tradition, girl students of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and its affiliated colleges once again outnumbered their male counterparts in the medal race. The fairer sex have secured as many as 66 gold and 6 silver medals, while male students have had to settle for 25 gold and four silver medals. There are a total of 207 medals.
The medal would be given during the convocation at the university auditorium on Wednesday.
Governor and Chancellor Mangubhai Patel will preside over the ceremony, while higher education minister Mohan Yadav will be the chief guest. All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman TG Sitharam will be the guest of honour.
For the past many years, girls have bagged more medals than boys at DAVV convocations.
Convocation dress code
Chancellor, VC, registrar, and guests on dais: Off-white jacket and golden uttariya & Malvi topi
Executive council members: Yellowish-cream jacket, maroon uttariya & Malvi topi
Deans of different faculties: Yellowish-cream jacket, royal blue uttariya & Malvi topi
Academic council members: Yellowish-cream jacket, grey uttariya & Malvi topi
Senate members: Yellowish-cream jacket, grey uttariya & Malvi topi
PhD and MPhil students: Golden-brown jacket, cream uttariya & Malvi topi
Post-graduate students: Golden-brown jacket, lemon yellow uttariya & Malvi topi
Undergraduate students: Golden-brown jacket, orange uttariya & Malvi topi
