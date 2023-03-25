Indore: Over 300 houses coming in the way of RE-2 construction, residents force stoppage of demolition drive

Representative Image | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of IMC and administrative officials that had gone to the Pipliyahana-Kankad area on Thursday to demolish parts of houses hampering the construction of RE-2 had to come back without carrying out the demolition drive.

According to information, as soon as the officials prepared to start the demolition drive they faced protests from hundreds of residents and had to stop the drive. After hours of argument, the team did not take any action and returned.

The team had gone there as a result of an earlier discussion with the residents in which it had been decided that the demolition drive would be conducted.

Recently municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal had given instructions to remove the obstacles of RE-2 and to start the work at the earliest, due to which the officials had agreed to give flats in different multi-storeyed buildings to many people living in Piplyahana Kankad.

Officials said that the people living there were not ready for shifting in any condition in the first discussion but in a subsequent discussion more than 40 families had agreed to shifting from there but on Thursday only 25 of them agreed to shift. When the corporation started shifting them the other residents objected to it.

According to officials, more than 300 houses are coming in the way of road construction. Flats were provided to these residents by the corporation at the lowest rates and many people have in fact deposited an amount of Rs 20,000, but now many of them are refusing to shift there.

Now the officials will again meet the residents to thrash out the issue so that they agree to the shifting, said IMC officials.