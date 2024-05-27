Summer At Peak Pulls Heat Stroke: Cases Up MY Hospital’s OPD Sees Over 30 Patients Every Day

MY Hospital, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The rising temperature has resulted in approximately 30 heat stroke patients arriving daily at MY Hospital's outpatient department (OPD). According to the experts, Indore has a moderate climate and seldom are heat stroke cases seen in the city. However, this year, both government and private hospitals are witnessing a surge in such cases.

Experts note that patients from Indore, rather than the typically hotter Nimar region, are now seeking treatment for heat-related illnesses. Dr Dharmendra Jhawar, HoD Medicine Department, reports a notable increase in patient numbers.

"Currently, around 600 to 700 patients are visiting the OPD daily, compared to the usual 500. Of these, five per cent are suffering from conditions such as vomiting, diarrhoea, heat stroke, dehydration, nervousness, and nausea.

Additionally, 20 per cent of patients have viral fever, cold, cough, throat pain, and body ache, while two per cent are dealing with viral hepatitis," Dr Jhawar said.

Advisory and Precautions

The Health Department has issued an advisory emphasising the importance of recognising heat stroke symptoms early. Key symptoms include lack of sweating, hot and dry skin, nausea, headache, fatigue, dizziness, vomiting, fainting, and small pupils. Immediate medical attention is crucial upon the appearance of these symptoms to prevent serious health complications.

Preventive Measures

To combat the effects of the heat wave, residents are advised to drink plenty of water, avoid fasting, and limit alcohol and caffeine intake. Additional recommendations include taking cold showers, wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing, and covering the head when outdoors. The public is also urged to avoid going out between 12 noon and 4 pm.