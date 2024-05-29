Sujas Nursing College Scam: Investigating Team Constituted By Collector Records Statement Of Students

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The case of alleged irregularities at Sujas Nursing College took a serious turn on Wednesday with the investigation team, led by CMHO Dr Harish Chandra Arya, BMO Dr Atul Gaur, district malaria officer Dr Manoj Patidar, and two supporting staff members, arrived at the SDM office in the city.

They recorded written statements from BSc Nursing and GNM students regarding the alleged irregularities. Based on these statements, counter-questions were posed to the college management, which provided vague and unsatisfactory answers. Subsequently, the investigation team inspected the college premises located at Maheshwar and Choli Road as demanded by the students.

Earlier, on Monday students from the college staged a protest at the SDM office, presenting a memorandum to SDM Anil Kumar Jain. Dissatisfied with the response, the students escalated their appeal to Khargone collector Karmaveer Sharma on Tuesday. Responding swiftly, collector Sharma constituted an investigation team comprising officials from CMHO Khargone, BMO Maheshwar, and SDM Mandleshwar.

INSPECTION AT TWO LOCATIONS: The team, accompanied by SDM Jain, inspected both the purported college buildings. During the inspection at Maheshwar, the college management barred media entry, claiming the property was private. Building owner Badri Pawar revealed that the college's lease had expired, and the premises were found vacated as the college had moved its belongings to a new site on Choli Road.

DECEPTIVE PRACTICES: Outside the Maheshwar campus, a notice misleadingly stated that the college was closed for summer vacation until June 11. However, when questioned about the college principal's name, the management failed to provide any response.

SDM Anil Kumar Jain confirmed that the students' statements were recorded, and a thorough inspection was conducted at one of the buildings. The findings and Panchnama will be compiled into a report and submitted to collector Sharma for further action.

The students' determination and the swift formation of an investigative team highlight the gravity of the situation at Sujas Nursing College, as authorities continue to probe into the alleged misconduct and irregularities.