Nursing College Bribery Case: 13 Accused To Appear In CBI Court On Wednesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 13 accused arrested by the CBI in the nursing college bribery case will be presented in the CBI Court on Wednesday, said sources on Tuesday.

On May 18, inspector Rahul Raj was caught red-handed while accepting an illegal gratification of Rs 10 lakh from one Anil Bhaskaran and his wife Suma Anil. In follow-up action, the CBI, New Delhi, conducted searches at 31 places in Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam and Jaipur and recovered over Rs. 2.33 crore in cash, four gold bars, 36 digital devices and over 150 incriminating documents.

The 13 accused, including Rahul Raj, inspector, CBI, Sushil Kumar Majoka, inspector MP police, Om Goswami, Ravi Bhadoria and Jugal Kishore, who were acting as touts and three women have been arrested in the case. All of the arrested accused have been remanded in CBI custody till May 29.

Rahul Raj inspector, Bhopal, Sushil Kumar Majoka, inspector, Anil Bhaskaran, chairman, Malay College of Nursing, Bhopal, Sumo Anil Bhaskar, Radha Raman Sharma, Gwalior, Sachin Jain, Bhopal, Jugal Kishor Sharma, director Bhaskar College of Nursing, Gwalior, Jalpana Adhikari, principal Bhabha University, Bhopal, Ravi Bhadoria, chairman of RD Memorial College of Nursing and Pharmacy, Indore, Mohd Tanveer Khan, the then CEO Patel Motors, Indore, Preeti Tilakwar, Ved Sharma and Om Goswami Pratyansh College of Nursing and Paramedical, Indore.