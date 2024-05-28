MP Nursing College Scam: Pratibha Nursing College In Khandwa District Shut Down, College Director Moves High Court

Photo by Tim Mossholder from Pexels

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Pratibha College of Professional Studies, a nursing college in Khedi village of the tribal-dominated Khalwa block in Khandwa district, has been ordered to close down following a government directive based on a High Court order.

This decision is part of a broader action where hundreds of nursing colleges in the state have been deemed unsuitable based on a CBI investigation related to the nursing college scam.

The High Court instructed the closure of these colleges, but reversed its decision five days later, emphasizing that students who have already enrolled should not suffer and must be allowed to complete their exams. However, the government has decided to act on the original order and instructed district collectors to shut down the listed colleges, including Pratibha College.

Pratibha Nursing College, which offers 50 seats each for GNM and BSc Nursing courses, will not admit new students for the current session but will allow already admitted students to complete their courses.

Pravesh Bhardwaj, the director of Pratibha College, has filed a petition in the High Court questioning the basis for the closure. Bhardwaj pointed out the inconsistency in the High Court's orders, stating that while the initial order called for closures, a subsequent decision allowed ongoing students to continue their education without disruption.

"We have filed a petition in the High Court against the government order," Bhardwaj said. "We want to know on what basis the college has been closed down. The notice had been received a month ago through the Khandwa collector, but we formally filed our petition on May 7."

The situation remains tense as stakeholders await further legal clarifications, with the fate of many students hanging in the balance.