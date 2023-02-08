Study Tour: Students learn about IIM, Infantry Museum & Sanchi Milk plant 

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Little Angels H.S.School, Teli Kheda, learned about activities of the Infantry Museum, Sanchi Milk Product Factory, and Indian Institute of Management during their two-day study tour.

The study tour was organised under the guidance of school administrator Dipali Trivedi, to give firsthand knowledge about the working and functioning of these institutions to the children.

At the Infantry Museum, Colonel Rajesh Kanojia informed the students about the weapons used by the Indian Army in the war and the story of the brave martyrs.

The children during their visit to Sanchi Milk Product Factory learned about the different process milk products making, and their dairy products.

During the visit to the Indian Institute of Management, the children interacted with the management students and professors and learned about the institute. They were also guided on how to prepare for taking admission to IIM. Teachers including the principal of the school, Ajit Mudgal accompanied the students.

