Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitates NCC cadet of Dr BR Ambedkar Social Sciences University in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The cadet of Dr BR Ambedkar Social Sciences University (BRAUSS), Mhow was felicitated by the Chief Minister at a felicitation ceremony organised at Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence in Bhopal.

Senior under officer Urvashi Sharma of 9th MP Battalion of NCC Group Indore, who made a special representation in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi as well as in the cultural programme was felicitated by the Chief Minister.

On this occasion, additional deputy director general of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh NCC directorate Major General AK Mahajan was present.

Vice-chancellor in-charge of the university, Professor DK Verma, Registrar Dr LS Solanki, Dean Prof Sunil Goyal, heads of department and Battalion, commanding officer Col Pankaj Atri, administrative officer Col Pankaj Gupta, NCC Officer of the University Lt (Dr) Kaushalendra Verma and all faculty members, officers and employees and cadets of the university expressed their congratulations and happiness.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)