Indore: Congress leader's nephew abducted & killed in Mhow, ₹4 crore was demanded; 2 detained

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Harsh Singh |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 6-year-old minor boy was abducted and killed in Mhow. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rupee four crore.

The boy, Harsh Singh is a son of Congress leader Vijendra Singh Chauhan’s younger brother Jitendra Chauhan.

In the preliminary information, the Kishanganj police have detained two persons. It is suspected that some people from the family had done this work to extort money from the Chauhans.

More details awaited...

Indore: RTO inspects over 40 buses, seizes 1, fines 9 others
article-image

