Indore: RTO inspects over 40 buses, seizes 1, fines 9 others

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing action against the passenger buses plying without norms and risking innocent lives, a joint team of Regional Transport Office and traffic police (Mhow) launched the drive against passenger buses plying on Indore-Mhow and Indore-Pithampur Road on Sunday morning.

The officials checked over 40 buses to ensure that the permit, fitness certificates, tax receipts, etc complied with the rules and the law.

The team led by RTO Pradeep Sharma, and ARTO Hridyesh Yadav checked the buses and found three overloading buses as the passengers were even found sitting on the bonnet of the bus.

The team was also surprised when it found the broken speed governor, no permit, lack of fitness and other anomalies during the inspection.

“We have inspected many passenger buses at Indore-Mhow and Indore-Pithampur Road. During the inspection, one bus was seized while a fine of Rs 32,500 was slapped on nine buses which were found overloading and for other violations,” ARTO Yadav said.

He added that the action would be continued against passenger buses of different routes.

Meanwhile, RTO said that they have increased vigilance while providing fitness certificates to buses but were surprised to find anomalies even after various awareness and checking drives.

“We are continuously taking action against the bus operators for being negligent. We are taking all necessary steps to prevent the bus mishaps as well,” Sharma said.

