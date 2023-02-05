Indore: Nurse ends life with overdose of anaesthesia due to failed love affair

e-Paper Get App
The victim's body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem on Saturday

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 05, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old nurse allegedly committed suicide by giving herself an overdose of anaesthesia due to a failed love affair in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Sunday.

Pooja Ganjan allegedly committed suicide by injecting herself with an overdose of anaesthesia at her house two days ago, inspector Sanjay Shukla of Aerodrome police station told reporters.

The victim's body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem on Saturday, he said.

The woman left behind a two-page suicide note, in which she said that she was in a relationship with a colleague in the hospital. But he took up a job in another medical facility and married another woman, Shukla said quoting the letter.

In a statement to the police, the victim's former boyfriend claimed that while he did have an affair with the woman, he had made it clear to her that they would not tie the knot, as his family had fixed his marriage elsewhere, the official added.

