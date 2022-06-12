e-Paper Get App

Students encouraged to stay active and healthy

Yoga training at Dalauda Public School /

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

FP NEWS SERVICE
Dalauda

Shree Dalauda Public School held a yoga training-cum-demonstration camp ahead of International Day of Yoga on June 21 during the ongoing summer camp on Thursday.
The camp was held under the guidance of principal Ratna Prabha Ranawat, academic advisor Kavita Gupta, NCC officer Dheeraj Shukla, Garima Nagda, Preeti Devda, Priyanka Tiwari and other school staff. Vipin Jain proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.
Yoga instructor Mahesh Kumawat emphasised on the importance of a healthy lifestyle and various ways to improve immunity. The aim was to encourage the students to stay active and healthy. Describing Yoga as an age-old tradition of India, he further added that Yoga is a form of body-mind fitness that involves the combination of muscular activity and is also internally directed towards the mind and with full focus on self, breath and energy around.
During the training session, children performed various asanas such as surya namaskar, bhastrika, kapalbhati, tadasana, anantasana, chakrasana, peaceful meditatio and calm breathing enthusiastically.
**eom**

Read Also
Video: Indo-Tibetan Border Police do yoga in the snow
article-image
HomeIndoreStudents encouraged to stay active and healthy

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Alleged ink attack on women who accused minister’s son of rape, DCW issue notice to...

Rajasthan: Alleged ink attack on women who accused minister’s son of rape, DCW issue notice to...

F1: Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP, teammate Sergio Perez finishes second

F1: Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP, teammate Sergio Perez finishes second

Maharashtra reports nearly 3000 fresh COVID cases, active cases tally crosses 16k mark

Maharashtra reports nearly 3000 fresh COVID cases, active cases tally crosses 16k mark

Explained: Why BJP and RJD want Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to be next President of India?

Explained: Why BJP and RJD want Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to be next President of India?

MPs, CWC members to take foot march to ED office on Monday: Digvijay Singh

MPs, CWC members to take foot march to ED office on Monday: Digvijay Singh