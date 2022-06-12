Students encouraged to stay active and healthy

FPJ

FP NEWS SERVICE

Dalauda



Shree Dalauda Public School held a yoga training-cum-demonstration camp ahead of International Day of Yoga on June 21 during the ongoing summer camp on Thursday.

The camp was held under the guidance of principal Ratna Prabha Ranawat, academic advisor Kavita Gupta, NCC officer Dheeraj Shukla, Garima Nagda, Preeti Devda, Priyanka Tiwari and other school staff. Vipin Jain proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.

Yoga instructor Mahesh Kumawat emphasised on the importance of a healthy lifestyle and various ways to improve immunity. The aim was to encourage the students to stay active and healthy. Describing Yoga as an age-old tradition of India, he further added that Yoga is a form of body-mind fitness that involves the combination of muscular activity and is also internally directed towards the mind and with full focus on self, breath and energy around.

During the training session, children performed various asanas such as surya namaskar, bhastrika, kapalbhati, tadasana, anantasana, chakrasana, peaceful meditatio and calm breathing enthusiastically.

**eom**