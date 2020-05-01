Stricter enforcement of lockdown 3.0 in Indore, says Collector Manish Singh

Enforcement of lockdown - 3.0 will be more strict than its earlier two avatars said collector Manish Singh on Friday afternoon, while announcing the extension of the lockdown for 14 more days.

Interacting with the media, Singh said any laxity at this juncture will wash away the gains made in the fight against COVID-19 during the course of the first two lockdowns. Singh said that they had noticed that certain exemptions had been given during the first two phases of the lockdown and the situation had deteriorated. "We cannot allow this to happen," he said, adding that local leaders too supported the extension of the lockdown. Incidentally, Singh had announced the extension in Indore, much before the union government made the extension announcement in the evening.

Cooperation from public expected

Singh expressed hope that the public will extend its cooperation in the same way that had made the city earn the ‘cleanest city of the country' tag thrice in a row. He said the administration will be tough on violators. "I am on a tour of the city to check the level of enforcement of the lockdown and have asked the DIG to be tough on violators.

Supply of green vegetables soon

The chain to supply essential items to the poor has been put in place, and we will soon start the supply of green vegetables to the people.

Excess samples to be sent to Mumbai, Ahmedabad

Singh informed that in case there are more samples of corona suspects than can be tested in the city, they would be sent to Mumbai and Ahmedabad, so that we get the results quickly.