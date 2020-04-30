Business amid coronavirus: Indore DAVV ‘queen sisters’ launch startup of hand sanitisers, disinfectants

While it has broken the back of the world economy and claimed thousands of lives, coronavirus has created some business opportunities as well.

Two sisters, one an engineering and another a management student at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), have launched a startup of hand sanitisers and disinfectants to help people deal with coronavirus.

Himany Hoondlani, a first-year student of MBA (Hospital Administration) programme and Riya Hoondlani, a fourth-year student of BE (CSE), ventured into hand sanitisers and disinfectants preparation on seeing that many people are suffering due to adulteration and shortage of good quality sanitisers and disinfectants at these difficult times.

Institute of Management Studies startup cell in-charge Dr Nishikant Waikar said that the duo approached him the idea of manufacturing and distributing the products at a reasonable cost and also to provide the products free to the poor.

We encouraged and mentored them and they developed a product called ‘Quena herbal hand sanitiser’ and ‘Queena Disinfectant’ containing 70% alcohol base (as per WHO formulation) along with neem and tulsi as they contain natural antibacterial and antifungal properties.

“We branded it Queena as a tribute to queens who come forward with this innovative idea,” said Waikar.

These young entrepreneurs proposed to first sanitise the place where they and their friends spend most of the day, ie IMS campus and also propose to sanitise DAVV RNT Marg campus and other departments in order to help protect our teachers, students and their families.

“The entire project was completed with the help from faculty members and Dr Sangeeta Jain, Director- IMS, and Dr Tokekar Director-IET,” the duo sisters said.