Indore: 74 year old man defeats coronavirus in MRTB, 47 people discharged from other hospitals

This news is bound to warm the cockles of one's heart. Beating all odds, a 74-year-old man has won against the deadly COVID-19 fighting it for 26 days. He was admitted to MRTB Hospital in a critical condition and was shifted directly to ICU and even was on the ventilator for 12 days.

However, neither he nor the doctors of MRTB Hospital gave up he was successfully cured and discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Makhmuddin, resident of Ushaganj Chhawni, Indore was admitted to MRTB hospital on April 4. He complained of severe breathlessness and cough with Spo2 75 % on room air. He was admitted in respiratory ICU1 which is the designated area for patients with severe ARDS as per triage protocol.

“An arterial blood gas (along with routine investigations) was done immediately that showed severe ARDS for which Noninvasive ventilation was initiated. He was given treatment as per ARDS net protocol including high dose injectable vitamin C, low molecular weight heparin, steroids, i.v. antibiotics and other supportive treatment. He was in category D of clinical classification with severe ARDS,” Hod of Respiratory Medicine in MGM Medical College Dr Salil Bhargava said.

With the sustained efforts by the team of MRTB his oxygen levels are 94% room air and his X ray have also improved.

“It was challenging case as the patient was critical and was on the ventilator. He has also broken the myth that elderly patients become victims of the disease,” he added.

Team of Dr Salil Bhargava, Dr KK Arora, Dr Awasia, Dr Deepak Bansal, Dr Milind Baldi, Dr Sunil Mukati, Dr Dilip Chawda, Dr Vijay Agrawal, Dr Shailendra Jain, Dr Tapan, Dr Sudarshanand others under the supervision of Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal played important role in treating the patient.

38 discharged from SAIMS, 4 from Choithram Hospital

As many as 38 patients were discharged from Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences and four were discharged from Choithram Hospital.

Patients discharged include the patients of age 7 to 75 years. All patients expressed gratitude towards the hospital and staff for taking care and support. Total 43 patients discharged on Wednesday.