Indore: Non- Covid hospitals not admitting general patients, Mayor Malini Gaud complains to CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Indore: It is a serious matter. And it is prevalent all over India. Indore-4 MLA Malini Gaud lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleging that non-Covid hospitals in the city are shying away from admitting patients with general diseases.

“A man who was suffering from heart-related complication was denied admission by three hospitals. He died in want of treatment. I called up the CM and informed him about this incident,” Gaud told reporters.

She stated that the private hospitals, which are not designated as Covid hospitals, are supposed to admit patients with aliments other than coronavirus infection. “But they are not admitting the even patients with general diseases,” she said.

The MLA stated that hospitals in the city are divided into red, yellow and green category.

The hospitals with red category are for treatment of Covid patients, yellow for keeping suspected and other patients and green for treatment of patients. “But the green and yellow hospitals are not admitting general disease patients in fear of Covid infection,” she claimed.

Gaud held a meeting of administrative and civic officers at Residence and informed them about this.

She also raised the issue of drinking water problems faced by some people. She also sought to know from what date delivery of vegetables would start at the houses.

“I was told that it would take two to three more days for starting the delivery of vegetables at door-steps,” Gaud said.