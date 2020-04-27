Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0: 2500 students trapped in Indore, want to return to hometowns

Nearly 2500 outstation students, who had come here to prepare for various competitive exams, are trapped in the city following the ongoing lockdown over Covid-19 want to return to their hometowns.

Days after a bus brought back Indore students from Kota, Indore Coaching Owner Association on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan requesting him to facilitate return of outstation students trapped in the city to their homes.

“Nearly 2500 students studying in different coaching institutes in the city could not return to their hometowns before lockdown came in force. Now, they want to go back to their homes and are seeking the help of the state government. On their behalf, we have requested from the CM to facilitate their return at the earliest,” said association president Ravi Dangi.

“Like Chouhan united Indore students studying in Kota to their parents, he should do the same with outstation students residing in Indore and want to go back to their hometowns,” Dangi said.

He stated that the students applied many a time for return but to no avail.

After students from Kota returned to Indore, the association contacted the coaching institutes operating in Indore and provided a link to their students who wish to go back to their hometowns.

“In a single day, nearly 2500 students sent their details to us. We will provide the details to the state government,” Dangi said. He stated that the number of students trapped in the city could be around 6000 but as of now only 2500 applied for the return.

Lalsa Tripathi, who is preparing for PSC exam, lives along with her husband Jayshankar Tripathi at Tawar Square. Her husband is also preparing for SI exam. The couple who hails from Chhaturpur want to return to their hometowns as coaching institutes are shut and there is no reason to stay in Indore.

“The number of Covid patients are increasing exponentially in Indore. My in-laws are very sacred and want us to return without much ado,” said Lalsa.

She stated that her husband had kidney stone also. “We don’t want to go to hospital in Indore due to the fear of getting infected. We will get it extracted when back to our hometown,” she stated.

Another student Pooja Begana, who hails from Agar-Malwa and is preparing for competitive exams here is staying with her two brothers and mother.

“Given the fact that Covid cases are increasing here rapidly, we are very scared. We want to go back to our hometown at any cost,” she said.

Anand Pandey from Annupur said that his parents call up many times a day asking when he is going to get permission to return. I don’t know when is that going to happen.