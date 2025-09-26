 Indore News: Medical Room To Come Up At Holkar Stadium
Preparations for the five matches of the 13th ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 are in full swing at the Holkar Stadium, with the first match scheduled for October 1

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for the five matches of the 13th ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 are in full swing at the Holkar Stadium, with the first match scheduled for October 1.

High-level arrangements are underway to ensure top-notch facilities and safety for players, officials, and spectators.

Divisional commissioner Dr Sudam Khade reviewed the preparations on Friday in a meeting with officials from the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), and the police. One key directive was the setup of an emergency medical room inside the stadium, along with medical support both at the stadium and nearby hospitals.

Dr Khade emphasised strict adherence to ICC protocols for welcoming women’s teams and staff from four visiting nations. Cleanliness, security, power supply, drinking water, and traffic management were all discussed in detail.

The IMC has been tasked with carrying out fogging, road repairs, and ensuring a clean and welcoming environment around the stadium.

Officials present included additional collector Roshan Rai, deputy commissioner Sapna Lovanshi, IMC additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia, ACP Parag Saini, MPCA secretary Sudhir Asnani, and treasurer Sanjeev Dua. MPCA’s Rohit Pandit briefed the gathering on the detailed schedule.

Discounted tickets

In a welcome move, the ICC is offering discounted match tickets priced at Rs 100, 200, and 500, available via their official website. Mobile and e-ticketing will be given priority.

